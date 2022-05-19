Another WW2 bomb is detonated on a golf course

For the second time in less than two months, a World War Two bomb has been detonated on a UK golf course.

The manager of the golf club was not even informed.

In April, an “unexploded device” was found in nearby woodland and was taken to Brackenwood Golf Club in Merseyside – which had, incredibly, temporarily closed down earlier that day – where it was detonated in a bunker.

Now, builders found two devices in a garden in Herne Hill, south London. Specialist police were called to assess the devices and they decided one of them needed to be destroyed in a controlled explosion after checking online to see whether the area was targeted in World War Two – and it had been hit during the Blitz.

Southwark Police said the two devices were “torpedo shaped devices approximately half a metre in length”.

They carried out the explosion on Dulwich Golf Course because they needed a large open space to carry out the detonation but could not use any of the nearby parks.

Officers said they tried to contact the manager of the club to let them know beforehand but couldn’t get hold of them.

“Efforts were made to contact the manager of Dulwich Golf Course but these were unsuccessful,” said police.

“Due to the urgency of the situation, a decision was made to go ahead. Efforts to notify the owners will continue in the morning.

“Please be assured that whilst these occurrences are rare, we have specialist officers to deal with incidents such as these. Please contact us if you find anything similar.”

The other ordnance was deemed safe enough to transport back to the bomb squad’s hub to destroy there.