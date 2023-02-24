A third golf course reports motorbike vandalism

A third UK golf course in the space of less than a week has reported that motorcyclists have ridden onto it and carried out significant damage.

The revelation from Tunshill Golf Club in Rochdale is the third in about five days.

Canterbury Golf Club in Kent has said bikers have caused possibly tens of thousands of pounds-worth of damage in at least four recent incidents, with the last two happening in late February.

Also in late February, Ballochmyle Golf Club in Ayrshire shared a shocking image of its course, which had suffered rings of damage.

Tunshill has said the attack would likely cost ‘thousands of pounds’ to repair and is the worst damage in its 122-year-history.

It also comes as the new season is about to start.

Ion Greenwood, club president, said the greens on the par five seventh and the par three eighth holes were targeted, with the latter green left badly damaged.

The nine-hole club has CCTV footage and said it will contact the police.

It’s understood two vandals riding off-road motorbikes accessed the course via an impromptu pathway.

Posting on Facebook, the club said: “Yesterday we suffered the worst act of vandalism the club has seen in its 122 years. Several greens have had two motorbikes ridden over them, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

“Two people were seen riding away from the course on motorbikes. If anybody has any dash-cam or CCTV footage of them around 16.40 yesterday [Wednesday] could you please message the club. Thank you.”

Greenwood said the new season was due to begin at the end of next month.

He said: “A couple of persons have ridden their off-road bikes onto the golf course through a path that has been created. They have then decided to do doughnuts on a couple of the greens. It is the seventh and eighth greens, but the eighth is the worst.

“We have evaluated the damage and put some remedial work down already, and we are going to contact the police at some stage.

“We are hoping it is repairable. We are coming out of the dormant period into the grass growing period so hopefully it will all be repaired, but it will take some time.

“Our preparation for the season is in full swing. The course is in great nick and now this major setback.”

In an update the following day, the club posted: “The greens are looking a little better today after some light rain last night and some fantastic work by the greens staff. Thanks for all your comments and messages. We will return to full strength.”

Update: Wesley Cooper, general manager of The Buckinghamshire, responded to this story on LinkedIn by saying his club has also received damage this week.