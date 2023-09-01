£1.1 million driving range set for Scotland

A planning application to build a standalone £1.1 million driving range in Perth to support two local golf clubs has been submitted.

This comes less than a year after Topgolf opened a major driving range in Glasgow and weeks after Golf It!, which includes a 52-bay double decker floodlit driving range, also opened in Glasgow.

Now, Burleigh Golf has submitted plans for a 19-bay driving range to Perth and Kinross Council.

Burleigh Golf held well-attended consultation events for the project at both Milnathort Golf Club and Kinross Golf Club a few weeks ago, and plans to build the range in countryside next to sewage works located between the two clubs.

According to The Courier, feedback from the events “was largely positive” and the team behind the project say it could create 24 new permanent jobs, in addition to construction work.

The range would feature putting and pitching green practice areas and a 300-yard driving field, along with a cafe and a golf shop.

Parking for 47 vehicles is planned, as well as a covered space for 12 e-bikes.

Burleigh Golf says it will fill a need for existing local golf users, after Kinross Golf Club lost its practice area.

The nearest similar facilities are at Wellsgreen or Gleneagles, at least a 30-minute drive away.

In its submission to Perth and Kinross Council, Burleigh Golf’s planning agent Cundall says: “Research with existing members has confirmed that most of them do currently use golf driving ranges.

“But as these are not currently available within the local area, they travel to alternative sites out with the town.”

The submission to the council adds: “There will also be local economic benefits in association created by additional visitors to the local area, who will also visit other local attractions and amenities.

“Both Kinross and Milnathort Golf Clubs have been supportive of the driving range, which will operate in harmony with the golf clubs and not to their detriment.”