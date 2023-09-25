Off-course golf attracts almost as many women as men

A new study has found that the sex split between people who play golf – but not on a golf course – is almost 50/50.

The Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) project, ‘Golf for All’, finds that 47 percent of ‘golfers’ are female if data only analyses off-course golfing activities such as driving ranges, pitch & putt facilities, adventure golf courses and simulator setups.

A study of golfing trends in the USA earlier this year found more people now play golf off-course than on it.

The PGA says this is a huge opportunity to grow the women’s game in the UK and Ireland.

PGA chief executive Robert Maxfield, said: “It’s truly fascinating to see the difference in the gender split between on-course and off-course golfers, and it shows that there is a massive opportunity for the golf industry to embrace different forms of the game and the vast number of people who enjoy taking part in them.

“In particular, we can see that there is huge scope for the game to welcome the huge population of females who are already engaged in golf but don’t perhaps already consider themselves as ‘golfers’. In turn, the industry will be able to modernise its perception and diversify its user base, providing an opportunity which is truly exciting and should be embraced.”