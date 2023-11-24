Another Scottish golf course used to dump torched car

A car has been found burnt out on a Scottish golf course after the vehicle was ignited in the middle of the night.

The motor was discovered by players on the 16th fairway at Silverknowes Golf Course in Edinburgh.

The car was completely burnt with debris strewn around it.

The fairway has been left charred as a result of the incident.

One golfer who regularly plays at the venue, said: “It is shocking to see such disregard for one of the most scenic Edinburgh Leisure courses in the capital. Silverknowes has amazing views over the Forth but all too often the site is impacted by antisocial behaviour from the surrounding communities.

“A few months ago I was due to tee off on the 17th when I witnessed youths on dirt bikes riding across several holes with a complete disregard for paying members who were trying to have a relaxing round. You can only imagine how long it will take to properly repair the ground underneath the car and I feel for the team who work so hard to keep the course playable all year round.”

Edinburgh Leisure, which manages the site, apologised to customers for the inconvenience caused by the car but assured those with bookings that the course is still playable.

Several burnt cars have been dumped at Scottish golf courses in recent years.

Last year a charred motor was found on the sixth hole at Ballumbie Castle Golf Club.

In 2021 a car was found discarded in a bunker on the third hole at Camperdown Golf Course in Dundee, and the burnt-out wreck of a vehicle was left next to Caird Park also in Dundee after the car had been driven over it.