Get Golfing acquires its 12th golf club

A charity that runs golf clubs has taken over its 12th venue in five years.

Cobtree Manor in Kent is the charity’s third new venue in 2023 alone, and is located near its head office at Redlibbets Golf Club.

Owned by Maidstone Borough Council, and previously managed by Mytime Active, Cobtree Manor boasts an 18-hole, 5,576-yard, par-69 parkland course and clubhouse that, according to Get Golfing, ‘needs investment’.

Talking about plans for enhancing the club, Get Golfing CEO Edward Richardson said: “Get Golfing was created for just such an opportunity as this. We are a specialist golf operator which is run as a charity where all surpluses are reinvested back into the venues. Our track record over the past five years shows over £7 million of site investments and we expect to take Cobtree on the same path as all our other sites. This is through increased participation primarily due to the course conditions we provide supported with our attentive and motivated staff.”

Since taking over Redlibbets Golf Club in Sevenoaks in 2018, Get Golfing has grown into one of the largest golf operators in the UK, with over 500 staff and annual revenues of £20 million, and surpluses of around £3 million. These surpluses are reinvested back into the venues, staff development, and community initiatives, aligning with their overall objectives.

As part of its initiative to encourage greater participation, Get Golfing offers free membership to juniors at all of its sites. Currently, over 1,300 children play free of charge at their venues.

Last year Get Golfing helped save North Downs Golf Club in Surrey and this spring it began operating Winter Hill Golf Club in Berkshire, after it was sold by the John Lewis Partnership to Safegolf.