Get Golfing’s CEO Ed Richardson passes away

The CEO of golfing charity Get Golfing, Edward Richardson, has passed away.

A statement by Get Golfing on social media reveals his death has come as a “great shock”.

Get Golfing grew rapidly under his stewardship, taking on 12 golf clubs in the last five years. Its most recent acquisition, Cobtree Manor in Kent, was just a few days ago, which Ed, as he was known, commented on.

The statement reads: “It is with the deepest regret that we have to inform you that our CEO, Edward Richardson, passed away on Friday 17th November. This has come as a great shock and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this most difficult time.

“Ed truly loved the game of golf and everything it stands for, his unrivalled passion, dedication and determination was inspiring for all that he touched. Many of us owe him a great deal.

“Ed started Get Golfing with the aim of increasing participation, bettering the local communities and enriching the lives of the team and customers, he came through on that promise. While he would rarely mention it, we all know how proud he was of everything Get Golfing has achieved.

“He leaves a massive hole in our hearts, but an unshakeable desire to fulfil his legacy.

“As Ed said many times, Get Golfing is owned by the golfing gods and he now joins them.

“Rest in Peace Edward Richardson.”

The Golf Business profiled Ed last year and he asked us that he could not be the cover image because he wanted the feature to be about his charity, the golf clubs and his colleagues.