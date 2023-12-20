Scottish resort is saved and will be invested in

A Scottish golf resort that fell into administration a few months ago has been rescued and major expansion plans for it ‘to rival Gleneagles’ have been revealed.

Mar Hall Golf and Spa Resort, which employs nearly 120 people, entered administration in August 2023.

It has now been bought by Dubai-based firm, Dutco Group.

A statement said the ambition was to create a hotel to “rival world-class resorts such as Cameron House and Gleneagles”.

The new owners have committed £15 million to expand and upgrade the hotel, with the refurbishment due to start shortly.

The existing hotel features 52 guest bedrooms, an 18-hole championship golf course and a spa.

Expansion plans include updated leisure and spa facilities, the construction of new woodland lodges, and the refurbishment of guestrooms and public spaces.

Nelson Gibb, group chief executive officer at Dutco Group, said: “This is our first hotel acquisition in Scotland, which is recognised as a world-class destination for hospitality.

“This deal is testament to our confidence in Mar Hall and what we believe we can achieve through targeted and creative investment. We are looking forward to working with the Mar Hall team and our partners over the coming years to bring our vision to life.”

The purchase has been supported by investment and asset management firm Align Partners.

Chris King, managing director at Align Partners, added: “Mar Hall has strong fundamentals, which made this a solid proposition for us.

“In addition to its physical assets, its striking setting, coupled with its previous reputation for excellence, position it well for redevelopment.

“Our vision is to ensure it reaches its full potential and can compete with Scotland’s best five-star hotels, restoring its luxury country club reputation.

“As we embark on our aspirations, the hotel remains open for business and the wedding calendar will continue as scheduled.”

Kris Aspin, head of administrator EY Scotland’s turnaround and restructuring team, said: “We are delighted to secure the future of Mar Hall. We received an exceptional level of interest in the resort from around the world, underlining the attractiveness of premium Scottish hospitality assets and Mar Hall’s significant potential.

“We are very grateful to the loyal team at Mar Hall for their support and we wish them and the new owners all the best for the future.”