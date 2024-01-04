Another club reveals at least 100 members joined in 2023

A Scottish golf club has become the second UK venue in a few days to reveal that more than 100 people joined it in the last 12 months, while a Portuguese venue has stated 2023 was its best year ever.

Callander Golf Club in Stirlingshire, which endured a difficult decade due to falling visitor and member numbers, as well as the sale of its previous clubhouse, has welcomed the huge jump in membership since January 2023.

It follows a shift in focus with a view to becoming a community-focused, family-friendly club, and the opening of a new purpose-built clubhouse last May, as well as a dynamic, data-led approach to memberships and a sustained marketing campaign to promote the club in the community and beyond.

Jamie Hall, club manager, said: “Over the last year we have seen growing evidence of the enormous appetite for golf in Callander and the surrounding area, and we are delighted to have seen such a huge growth in such a short space of time.

“Our new clubhouse has undoubtedly played an important role in encouraging new members to join our club, as well as attractive, tailored membership options with the flexibility to suit golfers’ needs.

“However, as vital is a sense of belonging and community spirit, and showing that we are a welcoming club which is there for everyone, whether they play golf or not.

“We know we need to continue working hard for our existing members, and those who will join us in the future, and we are determined to continue developing our memberships to make joining Callander the best decision a golfer can make.”

Callander Golf Club prides itself on being a club open to all, regardless of age, gender or golf ability, with successful coaching programmes for children and beginners through the Get Into Golf programme.

The club has seen a particular increase in the number of junior members, which has risen by 200 percent to 78 since October 2022, with many of them attending coaching sessions led by top PGA professional, Allan Martin.

Visitor numbers have also risen by 26 percent in the last 12 months, and a further increase is predicted for the coming year.

Off the course, Callander has enjoyed success through opening its clubhouse – named Old Tom’s Rest, in honour of Old Tom Morris, who designed the course – to the general public.

Jamie added: “Developing a facility which appeals beyond the traditional demographic of the golf clubhouse user is vital to the continued success of golf clubs, and Callander is no different.

“We are extremely fortunate that we have enjoyed tremendous support from the community, and have built a healthy band of regulars including our local walking and cycling clubs, who always enjoy stopping by.

“We are always looking at ways to encourage more people to visit. Being located as it is in the beautiful Trossachs, our course is popular with dog walkers, and making our clubhouse dog-friendly has proved very successful.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming many more visitors to Old Tom’s Rest in 2024.”

This comes as Windermere Golf Club, established in 1891, reports that 100 members officially joined in 2023, bringing its total membership to 580.

Royal Ascot Golf Club has also reported a sharp rise in younger members since 2020.

Meanwhile, Quinta do Lago in Portugal has reported that the 2023 season was its strongest ever, surpassing the previous year’s record numbers of green fee bookings.

The resort, which is home to three 18-hole championship golf courses, reported an increase of 13 percent in rounds played.

Of those golfers visiting the Algarve resort in 2023, 70 percent came from the UK and 10 percent from Germany, with Ireland, Portugal and Belgium making up the majority of the remaining numbers.

Landmand Golf Club in Nebraska, USA has also said it sold all 11,000 of its tee times for 2024 in just two hours and 40 minutes of making them available on December 31, 2023.