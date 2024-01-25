Club offers to support flooded club’s members

Alistair Dunsmuir
By Alistair Dunsmuir January 25, 2024 11:22

A golf club in Cumbria has said members of a neighbouring club that has been hit by flooding can use its facilities for free during the clean-up operation.

Grange-over-Sands Golf Club is one of a few in the UK to have experienced flooding lately, due to recent storms and heavy rainfall.

Nearby Kendal Golf Club has said members of Grange-over-Sands can use its course over the next few months whenever the course at Grange is closed.

A spokesperson from Kendal Golf Club said: “We know they are currently working on sorting the issues out but, for the meantime, if their members want a game of golf for free when they are closed then they are more than welcome to call and book a tee time.

Image from Facebook of the same road the Grange-over-Sands golf course is located on, in early January 2024

“We feel it’s really important to work with local clubs in the area to try and help each other out during these challenging times.”

A few days ago we reported on Carholme Golf Club near Lincoln, where volunteers have been moving thousands of sandbags to help protect the venue.

1 Comment

  1. Dove
    Dove January 25, 13:21

    The true spirit of golf!!! ⛳️

    Reply to this comment
