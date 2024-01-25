Club offers to support flooded club’s members

A golf club in Cumbria has said members of a neighbouring club that has been hit by flooding can use its facilities for free during the clean-up operation.

Grange-over-Sands Golf Club is one of a few in the UK to have experienced flooding lately, due to recent storms and heavy rainfall.

Nearby Kendal Golf Club has said members of Grange-over-Sands can use its course over the next few months whenever the course at Grange is closed.

A spokesperson from Kendal Golf Club said: “We know they are currently working on sorting the issues out but, for the meantime, if their members want a game of golf for free when they are closed then they are more than welcome to call and book a tee time.

“We feel it’s really important to work with local clubs in the area to try and help each other out during these challenging times.”

