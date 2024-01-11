Dorset venue to entirely close down

A golf club, hotel and spa in Dorset that said it would close its golf operation down this year has now announced that the entire venue will permanently close.

Dudsbury Golf Club, Hotel & Spa said last year that its golf course would close in spring 2024 but “the hotel and spa, bistro, events and the guesthouse will operate as normal but will undergo extensive refurbishments and investment”.

However, it has now sent an email to members saying that the hotel, spa, catering and events business will all close down on February 1, and the golf course will close on March 31.

The venue opened in 2006.

The email stated: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of the hotel, spa, catering, and events business at Dudsbury Golf Club, effective from the 1st of February 2024.

“This decision has not been made lightly, and it comes after careful consideration of various factors affecting the viability of these operations.

“Despite our best efforts to sustain these services, we have faced significant challenges that have led us to this difficult decision.”

The Dudsbury Golf Club website was immediately taken down, with no information beyond the email available. Members were assured they will be able to continue to use golf facilities until March 31.