Love Golf takes on fourth golf venue

A UK golf operator that took on its third club a few weeks ago has now taken over its fourth facility.

Love Golf UK has secured a tender bid with Fylde Council to become the new operator at Mini Links Golf in Lytham St Annes in Lancashire.

“At Love Golf UK, our mission is to breathe new life into public golf courses, making them vibrant hubs for golf enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels. With our track record of revitalising courses like Marland Golf Course in Rochdale and Heaton Park Golf Course in Manchester, we are eager to bring our expertise and passion to Mini Links,” said Love Golf UK director Andrew Terry.

“Our plans for Mini Links include enhancing both the pitch and putt course and crazy golf course, with a keen focus on increasing participation in golf within the local community. We’re committed to creating an inclusive and welcoming environment that encourages people of all backgrounds to pick up a club and enjoy the game.

“As part of our broader efforts to promote golf and engage with the community, we will launch The Love Golf UK Junior Academy in Lytham St Annes, offering complimentary coaching and equipment to children of all ages. Additionally, we are actively seeking collaborations with local schools, charities, and community groups to further expand access to the sport.”

The golf course operator was established in 2019 when it saved Marland Golf Course in Rochdale, and in 2020 it rescued Heaton Park Golf Course in Manchester.

Each site operates as a Community Interest Company (CIC) and Love Golf UK states its focus is “on revitalising and regenerating public golf courses for future generations”.

At the start of this year it took over the operation of Stanley Park Golf Course in Blackpool.