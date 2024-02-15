Spanish resort INFINITUM: 2023 was a record-breaking year

DP World Tour host INFINITUM has said it is celebrating a year of major growth, in which income grew significantly to record-breaking levels.

The golf and lifestyle resort on Spain’s Costa Dorada saw a revenue boost of more than 30 percent across the golf courses when compared to 2022 as well as a 34 percent increase in direct bookings.

Growth is expected to continue in 2024, with the resort already experiencing a 25 percent rise in business from the same time last year.

It is also currently undergoing an €800,000 enhancement of its Greg Norman-designed Lakes course.

Host of the DP World Tour’s ISPS Handa Championship in Spain in 2022 – as well as five-time host of the Tour’s Qualifying School Final Stage alongside the neighbouring Hills course – the Lakes will undergo extensive bunker remodelling and renovation to cement its credentials as one of Europe’s best modern layouts.

The resort has also announced the release of eight prime location properties, while 38 detached, semi-detached and terraced villas and 81 seaside family homes will be completed from 2025.

Joaquín Mora Bertrán, director of golf at INFINITUM, said: “Every year we strive to improve our offering across the board, and we’re delighted that our efforts have once again been rewarded with significant business success and several highly respected accolades.

“With DP World Tour Qualifying School Final Stage returning in November, this feels like the perfect time to take our Lakes course to the next level. We’re also proud to elevate our residential project once more with the construction of phase two and eight prime location properties and look forward to welcoming many more people to our growing community.”

This comes as Quinta do Lago in Portugal has reported that the 2023 season was its strongest ever, surpassing the previous year’s record numbers of green fee bookings.