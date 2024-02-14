The Club Company acquires its 16th golf club

Britain’s biggest golf club operator, The Club Company, has taken on its 16th venue following the purchase of The Club at High Legh Park in Cheshire from American Golf.

American Golf bought the venue for £2.7 million in 2021 but last year announced that it was up for sale.

The Club Company, which currently runs 15 premium UK country clubs, the majority located in central and southern England, became Britain’s sole biggest golf club operator in 2020.

“The move reflects renewed confidence in the industry and optimism around golf’s continued growth in popularity, with the number of golf players in the UK having risen from 3.6 million to 5.7 million since 2016,” said a spokesman.

The Club Company’s CEO Richard Calvert commented; “I’m delighted to add The Club at High Legh Park to our market leading portfolio of 15 country clubs. With its picturesque 27 holes, extensive driving range and friendly clubhouse, we look forward to providing The Club Company experience to the members of High Legh Park. I’m also pleased that American Golf will continue with their popular retail store at the club.”

Situated 40 minutes outside Manchester in Cheshire and 30 minutes away from The Club Company’s Macclesfield-based club The Tytherington, Mark James and Steve Marnoch designed High Legh Park Golf Club has been operational since 1998. The club offers an 18-hole championship course and nine-hole short course, 24-bay floodlit driving range with Toptracer technology, two practice areas and putting green, and a modern clubhouse with fantastic views across the courses.

American Golf’s parent company, International Leisure Group’s CEO, Nigel Oddy, commented; “In the capable hands of The Club Company, we are certain that High Legh Park will go from strength to strength. The Club Company has a wealth of experience in country club management, and we are confident that the sale of High Legh Park will provide future opportunities for both members and the wider team at the club. We are also pleased to continue trading our American Golf store at High Legh Park, providing members with a fantastic variety of products, brands and services.”

The announcement follows a period of major investment in several of The Club Company’s existing UK golf clubs, including The Tytherington, Lichfield Golf and Country Club, The Club at Cams Hall Estate, Castle Royle in Reading and Nizels in Kent.