Devon club is latest to plan to convert from 18 holes to 12

A Devon golf course has become the latest to say it is planning to convert its 18-hole course to a 12-hole venue.

Recently Farrington Park Golf Club in Somerset, run by 360 Maple, announced plans to reduce its course from 18 holes to 12, and build other forms of entertainment, such as padel tennis and pickleball courts, a children’s play park, an outdoor gym and a maintenance hub, in the space created.

Now Teign Valley Golf Club’s owner, 360 Sycamore, has said it is at an “early stage” with proposals that include replacing the 18-hole course with a new 12-hole circuit, while padel tennis and pickleball courts would also be introduced.

It has said that some of the space created could be rewilded.

A website on the proposal outlines a 12-hole course, eco-friendly cabins and a farmstead, as well as new trees, woodland, grassland and wildflower planting.

The website says the vision is to create an “inclusive, family-friendly high-quality visitor destination”.

This has been met with “sadness and frustration” by members.

Senior members’ captain Tony Landau said the plans “didn’t improve anything for the membership”.

He added: “We don’t wish them any ill. They are entitled to do with the club as they wish but we would very much rather this wasn’t happening.

“It would be akin to a luxurious pitch and putt for holidaymakers.

“We like to think of ourselves as the friendliest golf club in the south west and we play so many games, we have mixed sections and we all love it.

“This feels like we are all suffering a minor bereavement.”

A spokesman from 360 Sycamore said: “We are now considering a new future for Teign Valley Golf which will see nature return to the course on a grand scale.

“This will involve extensive areas of the existing golf course land being given back to species-rich habitats such as developing Atlantic rainforest, diverse grasslands, scrub and wetlands.”

Meanwhile, an “outdated” plan for 19 bedrooms on the car park site would be replaced by eco cabins which were more “environmentally and economically sustainable”.

Bryan Logan, a member for two years, said he could see there was a “business case” for change but that he felt “sadness” on a personal level.

“It’s a large part of my life, quite sadly I play there an awful lot,” he said.

“I thought it would be my forever club.

“Everybody is looking at where we can go next which will, in effect, break up that social group.”

The spokesman for 360 Sycamore added: “Teign Valley Golf club is not sustainable – financially or environmentally – in its present form.

“There is an urgent need for major investment, not least because the irrigation system – which is vital for any golf course – is no longer fit for purpose.

“Without significant changes, the course would have to close permanently.”

He said proposals were at an early stage and stakeholder consultation was ongoing.