Historic London course to close in June

Another London council is to close down a municipal golf course.

The nearly 100-year-old Perivale Park Golf Course will be closed by Ealing Council this summer.

The nine-hole course is well-used, particularly by elderly golfers, and rounds are relatively inexpensive.

The course will be converted into a park as part of the council’s commitment to create 10 new parks in the borough after it said a public consultation showed that almost two thirds of residents supported the move.

Nearly five in six respondents stated that they either did not play golf at all or had never played golf at Perivale Park Golf Course.

The council says it will close Perivale Park Golf Course in June with the new park opening to the public at the same time.

Councillor Peter Mason, leader of Ealing Council said: “The transformation of Perivale Golf Course into a new park that could eventually become part of a regional park will realise a historic ambition for Ealing Council.

“The Elizabeth II Park has transformed east London and a park of this size has the potential to have a similar positive effect on the borough and west London too.”

Councillor Deirdre Costigan, deputy leader and cabinet member for climate action, said: “Almost two thirds of residents have backed our plan to open this new park in Perivale, which will be the second of the 10 new parks we promised to deliver, and we hope will eventually form part of the regional park.

“We’ve already got plans to plant wildflower meadows and install benches, paths and new signage in the park but we’re looking forward to designing the final layout in partnership with local people – including agreeing a new name.

“As part of our plan to eventually integrate this new park into the regional park, we could see areas of forest, wetlands and new habitats for wildlife created in the future. We also want to explore the potential to continue to provide a cafe as we know that’s something residents would like to see in a regional park.”

Several people have taken to the internet to criticise the decision, however.

One person wrote: “An absolutely appalling decision by Ealing Council. They have betrayed every working class principal that the Labour Party stands for. Totally disgusting.”

Several municipal golf courses in south-east England have closed since the start of this century, as councils have had to deal with the pressures of housing shortages and often budget deficits. For example, Enfield Council closed Whitewebbs Park Golf Course in 2021, while Lewisham Council closed Beckenham Place Park in 2016.