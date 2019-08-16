Another historic Scottish golf course closes down

Mount Ellen Golf Club in Lanarkshire has become at least the fourth Scottish golf club to close in the last few months.

The venue was formed in 1904 and, according to The Herald, will close this weekend with a spokesperson saying the membership is “devastated” and in a “state of shock” as the club finally succumbed to financial pressures.

He said: “Unfortunately, Mount Ellen Golf Club is closing its doors. We’ve had the same problem as a number of golf clubs. Membership numbers have fallen over the years and it has come harder and harder.

“Basically, we are not bringing in enough money to cover our costs to be able to continue.

“In total, the membership was round about 300, but, out of that, we only had 196 paying full fees.

“We had seniors, juniors, associates and flexible memberships as well. If we had 300 full paying members, I think it would be a different story.

“Listen, I am in the golf club today and it’s like being at a funeral. The place is really busy and everybody is in a state of shock.

“It’s only 10 years since Paul Lawrie opened our new clubhouse. It has just happened so quickly and we are devastated, absolutely devastated.

“We’ve got a visiting party here on Sunday and, if the weather is good, I am sure members will be out for a game. But most of the members have already been up to clean out their lockers.”

This year the 126-year-old Eastwood Golf Club on the outskirts of Glasgow also closed down, as did Carrick Knowe in Edinburgh and Brunston Castle in Ayrshire. There are also reports thatCamperdown in Dundee is set to be closed by the city council in a cost-cutting measure.

A number of Scottish golf clubs are seeking planning permission to build homes on their land at the moment – The Golf Business will be covering this in more detail shortly.