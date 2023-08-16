Club ‘can afford just a few more days of operation’

An Aberdeenshire golf club that successfully crowdfunded last year has said it urgently needs more money again.

Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf Club received £57,000 last year when it fell into difficulty, which helped see it through until the end of last year.

The club then handed over its bar and restaurant, which had been struggling, to a craft beer specialist and its events venue.

But the club says its now needs to fill a £45,000 cash hole by September or face failing to meet financial commitments.

The club has lost 50 members and with them, £42,000 in income.

Based on current forecasts, the Newburgh-on-Ythan committee has projected the club will not be in a position to meet its financial commitments by the end of the first week of September.

In a letter to members detailing the club’s financial position, the club committee said an additional £45,000 over and above the current income being forecast is required to keep the club within their £20,000 overdraft facility.

Visitor income has increased 12 percent between April and July, but the committee insist measures are required to improve the short-term cash flow.

Rising expenditure costs to maintain the club’s current day-to-day operations have led to a revised costing being undertaken.

Club manager Paul Manson and the committee have introduced measures to try to increase revenue and reduce costs.

An 18-month membership offer to new members has been introduced.

Meanwhile, discussions about an overseas membership fee with The Powelton Club, a country club based in Newburgh City in New York are also underway.

Talks with OGV Taproom, which took over the running of the bar and restaurant in March, about how the cash flow position can be improved, and attempts to secure an energy efficiency grant to reduce utility costs, have also been instigated.