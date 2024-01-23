Get Golfing to host the Women’s Golf Championship

A charity that last year took over the running of its 12th golf club since forming in 2018 has agreed a three-year deal to host the Women’s Golf Championship.

Get Golfing has officially secured a three-year agreement with the LET Access Series and the first event will take place this summer at Club at Mill Green.

“The signing of the three-year deal is a pivotal moment for Get Golfing, and it underscores its commitment to advancing women’ golf on a large scale,” said a spokesman.

“We are thrilled to announce this landmark partnership with the LET Access Series to host the Women’s Golf Championship. Hosting such a prestigious event aligns perfectly with our mission to promote excellence in golf and provide extraordinary experiences for players and fans alike,” said Dan Lucking, interim CEO.

The championship will boost the largest field of the 2024 calendar with 132 players from over 20 countries competing for a record prize fund.

“By hosting this event we hope to be inspiring future generations of players, breaking down barriers, and contributing to the growth and recognition of the women’s game,” he added.

In a recent press conference held at the Club at Mill Green, Ana Larraneta , the tour director of LET Access Series, shared her visionary perspective on the upcoming Women’s Golf Championship.

With unwavering excitement, Ana remarked, “If we navigate this journey correctly, we have the potential to redefine the landscape of women’s golf.”

Rob Baker, head greenkeeper at the Club at Mill Green, expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming event, stating, “As the head greenkeeper, I’m honoured to be part of this exciting journey as the Club at Mill Green steps up to the challenge of hosting the Women’s Golf Championship. This is a massive moment for our club, and we are fully committed to ensuring that the course reflects the excellence and prestige of this remarkable tournament. We look forward to welcoming players and fans to experience the beauty and challenges of Mill Green.”

Get Golfing was formed in 2018 and has grown exponentially since. Shortly after acquiring its 12th club, Ed Richardson, who had spearheaded the growth, passed away.