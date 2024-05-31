The Club Company acquires its 17th golf club

The UK’s largest golf club operator, The Club Company, has acquired Greetham Valley in Rutland, which features three golf courses, making the venue its 17th golf club.

The operator says the latest acquisition further supports ongoing confidence in the golf and leisure industry, with the number of golfers in the UK having risen from 3.6 million to 5.7 million since 2016. It is also the second golf club the company has bought this year alone, and this is in addition to The Club Company recently converting eight of the clubs’ driving ranges into entertainment centres.

It also says Greetham Valley aligns perfectly with The Club Company’s vision to offer a choice of premium country club destinations, which provide unparalleled experiences for its members and visitors.

Created and developed by the Hinch family in 1991 and set in 276 acres of picturesque countryside, Greetham Valley features two 18-hole championship golf courses, a nine-hole par three Academy course, floodlit driving range and putting green – offering a unique challenge for every level of golfer.

In addition to its golf facilities, Greetham Valley also offers a recently refurbished 35-bedroom contemporary hotel and eight self-catering lodges complemented by extensive event, wedding and conference facilities.

Richard Calvert, chief executive officer of The Club Company said: “We are thrilled to welcome Greetham Valley into The Club Company family. The club has an outstanding reputation and after 33 years as owners, the Hinch family should be very proud of what they have built over the decades. We are committed to building on this legacy and will continue to invest in the club and its facilities for the benefit of members and visitors alike.”

The Hinch family commented: “We started this business 33 years ago as a small nine-hole venue with a driving range, growing into the marvellous golf resort we all enjoy today. The Club Company shares our values, and we consider that they are the perfect fit to take Greetham Valley into the future.”