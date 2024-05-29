World’s first female-only disabled golf event to take place

A charity that operates several UK golf clubs has announced the world’s first female-only disabled golf event will take place in Hertfordshire this summer.

Get Golfing, which runs 13 golf clubs has so far this year agreed a three-year deal to host the Women’s Golf Championship as well as a separate partnership with the European Disabled Golf Association (EDGA), which established the Get Golfing G4D Series, which will provide playing opportunities for golfers with disabilities at three Get Golfing venues in the UK.

It has now announced it will host the inaugural G4D Women’s Golf Championship.

The G4D Women’s Golf Championship will be taking place at The Club at Mill Green on Tuesday, August 27 and Wednesday, August 28, forming an integral part of what Get Golfing is calling the ‘Festival of Golf’ at its clubs, just two days prior to it hosting the Ladies European Tour Access Series Women’s Golf Championship.

“The Get Golfing G4D Women’s Golf Championship marks the very first female-only disabled golf event to be delivered in the world,” said a spokesman.

“This international event is set to attract female golfers living with a range of disabilities from all over the world to compete for the inaugural title that will set a benchmark for future golf tournaments for female golfers living with disabilities.

“As the most inclusive club operator globally, Get Golfing has been working closely with EDGA to ensure that their staff, courses, clubhouses and community areas are as inclusive-friendly and accessible as possible.

“This commitment underscores Get Golfing’s dedication to providing an inclusive environment where everyone can enjoy the sport of golf.”