Get Golfing takes on its 13th venue

A charity that runs golf clubs has taken over its 13th venue in a little over five years.

Eastbourne Borough Council has officially announced that Get Golfing has been selected as the preferred operator for Eastbourne Downs Golf Club.

The venue, which was marketed in The Golf Business, received significant interest from over 30 parties, with six submitting formal responses.

“Get Golfing is thrilled to incorporate a club with such rich history into its portfolio,” said Get Golfing’s head of marketing, David Elvidge.

Eastbourne Downs Golf Club is located on the south coast of England in the county of East Sussex. It is a short drive from the M25 and easily accessible from two of Get Golfing’s existing venues, North Downs and Redlibbets.

Founded to address opportunities such as the one at Eastbourne Downs Golf Club, Get Golfing operates as a charitable organisation, reinvesting all surpluses back into its venues. As of 2023, the charity employs 250 salaried staff across its sites, supplemented by a variable seasonal staff ranging from 150 to 300 individuals. Annual revenues last year reached £19 million, with surpluses exceeding £2 million.

This announcement follows the unfortunate and recent passing of Get Golfing’s founder, Edward Richardson, who also played golf at an international level. Chris Knight, a member of the senior leadership team, expressed “satisfaction in securing such a prestigious golf course, believing that Ed would be proud to have it join the Get Golfing family”.

Over the past five years, Get Golfing has allocated approximately £7 million toward facility improvements. The organisation’s primary objectives centre on promoting golf participation and its associated health benefits. It prioritises delivering top-notch playing surfaces and course presentations within an inclusive, welcoming atmosphere that remains financially accessible.

“Get Golfing are actively looking for further opportunities to expand the portfolio,” added Elvidge.