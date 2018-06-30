Here’s the top 3 things I learnt about the golf industry in June 2018

From opportunities to partner with potential rivals to marketing creativity, here’s the top three things The Golf Business editor Alistair Dunsmuir learnt about the industry in June.

If your golf club doesn’t offer accommodation, there are providers who might want to work with you

Most golf clubs don’t have the facilities to offer ‘staycation’ packages to pay-and-play visitors and some have formed partnerships with local hotels to address this.

This opportunity has been upped a notch as the UK’s leading independent hotel management company, RBH, which runs more than 75 hotel brands, has announced it is willing to partner with golf clubs in a bid to offer more packages to nomadic golfers.

“It is organic growth for us and will be a big boon for golfers and a potential money-spinner for golf clubs near those hotels,” said RBH’s group director of golf and spa sales, Alan Foley.

There’s been a spate of major clubhouse refurbishment projects in the last few weeks

We think three clubs alone have invested more than £20 million in upgrading their clubhouses for this summer. The two headline projects are the new Links House building at this year’s Open venue, Carnoustie, and the £13 million project at Wentworth.

With evidence of new funding options becoming available for clubs, could we be about to see a new period of major investments following years of belt tightening?

Creativity generates consumer interest

Two of the most read stories on The Golf Business website in June were Oxford Golf Club placing a rainbow-themed flag in every hole on its course to celebrate the Oxford Pride festival and The Grove launching a lorry that opens on to a driving range which offers custom-fittings, game analysis and equipment recommendations.

Both stories have generated local interest and golfing interest, and in both cases the amount invested in the initiatives should be dwarfed by the returns from them that they will receive.

They’re proof that creativity can pay dividends.