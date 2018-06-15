Scottish Golf CEO Andrew McKinlay to write for The Golf Business

The new chief executive of Scottish Golf, Andrew McKinlay, has agreed to provide regular editorial contributions to The Golf Business.

McKinlay, 46, became the head of the governing body for amateur golf in Scotland last month. He replaced Blane Dodds, who also had a regular column in the magazine, who left Scottish Golf last October.

McKinlay, who was previously the Scottish FA’s Chief Operating Officer and interim Chief Executive, becomes one of the highest profile names in the golf industry. He has joined the organisation at a crucial time: the country’s clubs have collectively seen a decline in membership for over a decade, while the annual affiliation fee (£11.25) that all members of Scottish golf clubs pay Scottish Golf is one of the lowest amounts in the world, with a recent vote to increase the fee rejected by shareholders.

He joins the likes of Robert Maxfield, CEO of the Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA), Keith Pelley, CEO of the European Tour and Steve Mona, CEO of World Golf Foundation (WGF), who also regularly provide perspective to the magazine.

“I’m looking forward to showcasing the good work Scottish Golf is, and will be, doing for clubs,” he said. “I’ll be using this column to give examples of the projects we are developing which can generate growth for clubs and bring in new people to the game. Given the readership, it gives me a great opportunity to further improve communication with our stakeholders.”

The Golf Business is posted to more than 97 per cent of golf clubs in the United Kingdom and has a large social media following. The magazine profiles at least one golf club manager, one PGA professional and one golf course manager in every issue.

“We’re very pleased that Andrew McKinlay has agreed to continue this excellent column at such an interesting time for the organisation,” said editor Alistair Dunsmuir.

“Scottish Golf is one of the most important golfing national governing bodies in the world – and it’s taking on the same sort of challenges many clubs around the UK have faced in recent years, namely to do with participation. How Scottish Golf tackles this now could shape the game in Scotland for the rest of the century.”