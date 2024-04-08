Second Ayrshire club in a year closes

A golf club has closed down in Ayrshire – the second to do so in just over a year.

Carrick Speakers Golf Club has announced it is folding after 35 years.

The news follows the closure of Maybole Golf Club last year, due to dwindling membership numbers.

Carrick Speakers is closing due to falling membership numbers as well, plus increased costs involved in running the club.

Secretary Hugh McKay said: “We have persevered, and tried to keep going, but our numbers have not been sustainable for some time.

“This together with increased costs, the changes in administration and the technical changes introduced by Scottish Golf, means we have decided to call it a day.

“We will look to join other stronger clubs and hopefully continue to enjoy the game for many years to come.

“It’s a sad day for us all. I would like to express our thanks to the Ayrshire Golf Association for the work you have done over the years and I’m sure we will continue to enjoy the rights, privileges and protections that you offer with our new clubs.”

For several years the Carrick Speakers Golf Club staged a successful open competition over the Girvan golf course alongside several club events and championships.

An Ayrshire Golf Association spokesperson said: “We are sorry to see the demise of one of our member clubs, which now takes the total membership to 63 clubs.

“We send all former members of the Carrick Speakers Golf Club best wishes, and hope they continue their involvement and enjoyment of the sport within other member clubs in the county.”

Prior to its closure last year, Maybole Golf Club had been in existence for 118 years.

The course itself remains part of the network of eight courses run by South Ayrshire Council under the ‘Golf South Ayrshire’ brand.