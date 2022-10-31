Here’s three major trends from stories from the golf industry in October

From the effect the cost of living crisis is having on golf clubs to the launch of some of the biggest golfing projects in UK history, the last month has demonstrated two financial extremes within the industry.

The recent rain doesn’t mean golf clubs are out of the water

Both the need to irrigate and the pressure not to have died down considerably since the late summer, partly because southern England in particular has seen a lot of rainfall since then.

However, the issue hasn’t actually gone away. South West Water, which operates in Devon and Cornwall and in parts of Dorset and Somerset, has said it is considering putting new restrictions on golf courses because reservoir levels are still much lower than usual at this time of year.

“We need lots more of this rain to counter the weather we’ve had all year,” said a spokeswoman.

Inflationary pressures are taking a toll on the industry

In just the last few weeks one driving range and one golf club restaurant have closed down, and another golf club is reported to be fearing for its future, all at least partly due to inflation.

This comes after the PGA EuroPro Tour ended in October, citing the current cost of living crisis as one of the main reasons for its termination, while one club said it was considering closing its clubhouse for winter and another successfully crowdfunded so that energy costs wouldn’t mean it would have to close down.

Despite wider economic uncertainty, there are several, major golf investment projects going on at the moment

Here’s just some of them:

Belford Golf Club in Northumberland is seeking planning permission for an £11 million upgrade that would include building 21 new homes, a farm shop, retail units, offices, a sports pitch, two tennis courts, an extended clubhouse, a driving range, a bowling green, a play park, mother and toddler facilities and a micro-brewery; Jack Nicklaus has launched his first branded residential golf community in Europe, at Stonehaven, Scotland, featuring luxury homes and an 18-hole signature golf course; Craigie Hill Golf Club in Perth, Scotland has unveiled plans for the development of its clubhouse, course and surrounding land, and housing; Dunbar Golf Club in Scotland is to build 78 new homes, a brand-new clubhouse, a nine-hole short course, golf academy, driving range and new greenkeeper facilities; and plans for a golf club to be built in Bolton that could host the 2031 Ryder Cup are alive again, following a public inquiry.

Of course, one thread ties all these golf projects together: They all include the building of housing.